Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.33. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $73,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

