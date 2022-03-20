OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of OpGen in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. OpGen has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

