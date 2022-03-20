OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.24

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.24 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 6.71 ($0.09). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.09), with a volume of 241,318 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.24. The stock has a market cap of £27.85 million and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

Get OPG Power Ventures alerts:

In other OPG Power Ventures news, insider Arvind Gupta sold 3,795,447 shares of OPG Power Ventures stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £265,681.29 ($345,489.32).

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.