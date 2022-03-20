Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 817,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,818. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text has a 1-year low of $40.58 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.