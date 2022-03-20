Ontology (ONT) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $450.27 million and approximately $57.09 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00210289 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000987 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022516 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00395915 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

