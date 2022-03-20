onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Director Sells $1,200,000.00 in Stock

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ON opened at $61.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on onsemi from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 342.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 790,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.