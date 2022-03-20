Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ONDS opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. Ondas has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Get Ondas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ondas by 312.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 48,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ondas by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ondas by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ondas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ondas (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.