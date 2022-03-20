OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) PT Lowered to €52.00

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($72.53) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

