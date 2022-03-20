Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.54.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $410.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. Omeros has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after acquiring an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 60,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 57.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

