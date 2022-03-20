Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will report $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.20 million and the highest is $54.10 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $34.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $218.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $219.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $236.53 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $65,210.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 90.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market cap of $605.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

