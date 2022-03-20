Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Nxt-ID has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nxt-ID by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 128,346 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

