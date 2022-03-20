NXM (NXM) Price Up 12.8% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. NXM has a market cap of $645.90 million and $22,697.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for $97.77 or 0.00234417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00035460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00106403 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,885,279 coins and its circulating supply is 6,606,287 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.