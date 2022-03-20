Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 247.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuwellis will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuwellis by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nuwellis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

