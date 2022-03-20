Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $262.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.741 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

