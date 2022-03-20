Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.
PGNY opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 149.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Progyny by 113.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.
About Progyny (Get Rating)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
