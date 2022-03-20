Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

PGNY opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 149.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Progyny by 113.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

