Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.71% of Crown worth $99,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.27 and a 1-year high of $128.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

