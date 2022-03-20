Nordea Investment Management AB Has $78.72 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 87,598 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.14% of Emerson Electric worth $78,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.00 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.