Nordea Investment Management AB Has $13.99 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 1,224.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $13,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after acquiring an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,041,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,071,000 after acquiring an additional 172,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.21.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,388 shares of company stock worth $1,118,509 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

