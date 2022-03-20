Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 680,075 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.22% of Brinker International worth $70,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 709.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 184,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,720 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,686,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,632,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.53.

NYSE EAT opened at $35.98 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

