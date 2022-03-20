Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.63% of Boot Barn worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.76 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Boot Barn Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.