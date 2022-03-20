Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Etsy worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 142.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.25. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.53.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,218 shares of company stock worth $25,031,654. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

