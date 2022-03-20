Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC opened at $78.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $84.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

