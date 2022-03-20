Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Life Storage worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Life Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,270. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

