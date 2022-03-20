Nobilis Health Corp’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Lock-Up Period To End on March 23rd

Nobilis Health’s (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nobilis Health had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
Shares of Nobilis Health stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Nobilis Health has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.55.
About Nobilis Health (Get Rating)
Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.
