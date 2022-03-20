NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $131.24. 9,931,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.28 and a 200-day moving average of $154.62. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.79.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

