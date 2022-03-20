NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

Shares of NEP opened at $81.09 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

