Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Critical Survey

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and CEVA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 2 1 0 2.33 CEVA 0 0 5 0 3.00

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of 11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.64%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $62.60, suggesting a potential upside of 55.68%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than CEVA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A -39.49% -12.53% CEVA 0.32% 1.15% 0.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and CEVA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 1.64 -$95.32 million N/A N/A CEVA $122.71 million 7.60 $400,000.00 $0.01 4,021.00

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor.

Summary

CEVA beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Khosla Ventures LLC entered into a definitive merger agreement with Nextdoor Inc.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

