NEXT.coin (NEXT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,036.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.25 or 0.00768986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00196452 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002772 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00023876 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.