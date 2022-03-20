Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,603 shares of company stock valued at $48,421,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after purchasing an additional 127,866 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,419,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXST traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $188.86. The company had a trading volume of 687,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.88. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $135.11 and a 12-month high of $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

About Nexstar Media Group (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.