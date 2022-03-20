NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NewLake Capital Partners stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 20,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.89. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

