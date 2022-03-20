New Potomac Partners LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,247,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.84 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

