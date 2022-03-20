New Potomac Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.55 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.