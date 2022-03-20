New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,811 shares of company stock valued at $111,289,852. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

