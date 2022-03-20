New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $982,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,926,000 after buying an additional 1,894,430 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $38,878,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 26.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,996,000 after buying an additional 1,018,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

