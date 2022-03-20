NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) President Sells $1,131,060.00 in Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.56.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

