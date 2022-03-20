Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

NYSE NRP opened at $38.71 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

