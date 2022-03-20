National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 395.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 69,883 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 154.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $43.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.55. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

