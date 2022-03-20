National Bankshares Trims National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Target Price to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $760.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 92.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 13.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.