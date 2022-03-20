National Bankshares Trims National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Target Price to $13.50

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from $17.50 to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $760.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.75.
About National Energy Services Reunited (Get Rating)
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
