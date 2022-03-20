MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

MTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of MTY traded up C$0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.54. 43,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$47.90 and a 52 week high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$50.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

