Morgan Stanley Trims PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Target Price to $49.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of PD stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,164,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,860,000 after buying an additional 492,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

