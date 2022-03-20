Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.45. Monro posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Monro stock traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.59. 671,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,999. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Monro has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 101,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

