MonaCoin (MONA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $359,336.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $61.70 million and approximately $359,336.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

