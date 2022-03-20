Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) & Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) and Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Molecular Templates and Leap Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates -417.71% -117.50% -46.38% Leap Therapeutics -2,705.80% -55.42% -49.24%

This table compares Molecular Templates and Leap Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates $18.84 million 7.95 -$104.92 million ($1.90) -1.40 Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 106.57 -$40.59 million ($0.48) -3.77

Leap Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molecular Templates. Leap Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Molecular Templates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Leap Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Molecular Templates and Leap Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates 0 0 3 0 3.00 Leap Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Molecular Templates presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 398.12%. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 148.62%. Given Molecular Templates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Molecular Templates is more favorable than Leap Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Leap Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Templates (Get Rating)

Molecular Templates, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E. Poma, Jean Gariépy, and Leigh Revers in 2000 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Leap Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

