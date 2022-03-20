Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD) Insider Paul Diperna Buys 10,000 Shares

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) insider Paul Diperna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Modular Medical stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31. Modular Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $19.50.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical Inc is a development-stage company in the diabetes/insulin delivery space. Modular Medical Inc is based in SAN DIEGO, CA.

