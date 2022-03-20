Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 141.50 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 141.50 ($1.84). 397,640 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 234,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.25 ($1.77).

The firm has a market cap of £153.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

