MKM Partners Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.