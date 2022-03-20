MKM Partners Trims Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price to $117.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.15.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 47,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.