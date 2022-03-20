Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $6,060,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $459.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

