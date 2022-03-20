MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $1.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $7.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $640.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $20.19 on Friday, reaching $454.28. The stock had a trading volume of 701,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,672. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $307.19 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.