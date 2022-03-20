Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.95. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $12.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. raised its position in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Micron Technology by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $79.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. Micron Technology has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

