M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

MGPUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPUF opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

